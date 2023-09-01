Gujarat govt alters agri power plan, expands 10-hour supply to all districts

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has undergone a change in strategy concerning power supply to the agricultural sector by opting to provide 10 hours of electricity across all districts in the state, which was initially announced for 14 districts.

State Energy Minister, Kanubhai Desai, earlier said that farmers in 14 districts would be granted an additional two hours of power supply due to the delayed onset of rainfall in August. The decision was a response to the particularly parched weather conditions experienced throughout August 2023, making it the driest month in the past decade.

However, the state government on Thursday unveiled a fresh directive, amending the power supply distribution.

The updated plan designates Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Botad, and Morbi districts to receive 10 hours of power supply starting from September 2. For the remaining districts, the allocation of agricultural power will commence on September 5, enabling 10 hours of supply.

The previously indicated 14 districts will be receiving the revised 10-hour power supply from September 1.