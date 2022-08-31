Gujarat HC directs petitioners to ‘restrain from eating meat’ for few days

Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee Gujarat filed a petition that the AMC order restricted people's right to food.

Updated: 31st August 2022 5:29 pm IST
Ban on sale of meat on Ram Navami
The Gujarat high court asked petitioners against the meat ban in Ahmedabad, imposed owing to a Jain festival, to refrain from meat for a few days.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had directed slaughterhouses to shut down businesses between August 24 and 31, and September 4 and 9 for Jain festivals.

Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee Gujarat filed a petition that the AMC order restricted people’s right to food, the Times of India reported.

The committee challenged the Supreme Court’s order of 2008 which had upheld the AMC decision to shut down slaughterhouses for the Jain festival of Paryushana. The AMC had stated that the shops would be shut only for 11 days.

The Jamiat-Al Quresh challenged that order stating that affected livelihoods and the period of “abstinence” has been increasing since then.

The petitioner also submitted that in an oral judgement a bench of the high court had warned the AMC not to try and control the eating habits of people, reported The Indian Express.

Justice Bhatt adjourned the hearing on the fresh petition against the AMC’s order to September while directing the petitioner to bring more material on the court’s judgement.

