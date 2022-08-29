Bengaluru: Civic body issues meat ban on Aug 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a meat ban in Bengaluru on August 31 in view of the upcoming 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The ban will be applicable in all areas within the BBMP limits.

A circular was issued in Kannada from the joint director (Animal Husbandry).

It said, “August 31st is being celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi across the Karnataka state. On that day, animal slaughtering and sale of meat is strictly banned in the areas that fall under the limits of BBMP in Bengaluru.”

This is the second such ban that the Bengaluru administration has imposed. Earlier, on August 19, it banned the sale of meat and the killing of animals on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmasthami.

While the BJP leaders said it is a common practice to ban meat during Hindu festivals, the Karnataka Congress state chief DK Shivakumar termed it unnecessary controversy by the state government.

According to Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain, it is one of the many tactics of the Bommai government to hide their failures from the people.

Speaking to News18, he said, “They are doing this so they can take divert the attention of the people. Instead of sending out circulars of this kind, the BBMP should focus on the city’s flooding and pothole problems. Is banning meat more important or providing safe roads and a proper drainage system?”