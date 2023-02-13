Gujarat leads with 80 cases of custodial deaths in five years

Gujarat has reported the largest number of custodial deaths in the last five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre told in the Parliament last week.

Gujarat is currently headed by BJP with Bhupendrabhai Patel as its 17th chief minister.

Gujrat recorded 80 custodial deaths between 2017-2022.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, the term “custodial death” also include the death of witnesses taken into custody, besides those accused in cases.

In response to a question by Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam on February 8, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented a report that states 24 deaths were recorded in 2021-’22, 17 in 2020-’21, 12 in 2019-’20, 13 in 2018-’19 and 14 in 2017-’18.

Maharashtra comes a close second with 76 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 41 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu at 40 and Bihar at 38. The lowest deaths were recorded in Goa and Sikkim with just one death each.

A total of 669 deaths were reported nationwide in the last five years.

The Union minister added that around 201 families who lost a member in police custody have been compensated to the tune of Rs 5.8 crore.