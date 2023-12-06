Gulf labourer to Armoor MLA: Rakesh Reddy’s remarkable rise

Amidst the influx of Telangana NRIs in the Arabian deserts, many of whom seek blue-collar jobs, Paidi Rakesh Reddy’s tale of remarkable success transcends the ordinary trajectory. Starting off as a construction labourer in the Gulf, Paidi Rakesh Reddy stands today not just as a prosperous entrepreneur but now also as a triumphant politician.

Recently elected as the BJP MLA of Armoor constituency in Nizamabad district, Rakesh Reddy’s journey traces back to his days as a laborer in the Gulf. Beginning humbly as a construction worker in a remote village near Fujirah in the United Arab Emirates in 1987, his perseverance led him from doing odd jobs to becoming a driver in Al Ain, near Abu Dhabi.

Over time, he not only earned a livelihood but gleaned invaluable lessons, steering his path to success. He initiated his ventures, expanding his business footprint across continents, from Hong Kong to Canada.

Raised in poverty after losing his mother when he was only a year old, Rakesh Reddy was brought up by villagers. Reflecting on his past, he told Siasat.com, “Though I’ve traversed the globe and established businesses worldwide, my heart still echoes with the struggle against poverty that propelled me to work in the Gulf.”

In a telephonic conversation from New Delhi, he expressed his vision of establishing a dedicated Telangana Bhavan in the Gulf region to aid distressed and stranded Telangana NRIs. He pledged to advocate for the formulation of a welfare policy for Gulf NRI workers with the state government.

Despite his modest education — a Class 5 dropout, according to his election affidavit — Rakesh Reddy delved into import-export, red sanders, real estate, and hospitality businesses in Hyderabad and beyond.

Hailing from Ankapur village in Armoor mandal, he also founded an NGO that actively engages in various developmental and philanthropic endeavors within the region. His wife Revathi Reddy and daughter Sucharita ardently support his outreach efforts through the Rakesh Reddy Foundation.

Stepping into politics merely five months ago, Rakesh Reddy’s BJP candidacy in Armoor resulted in a resounding victory. He secured a significant majority of 29,669 votes against his Congress opponent P Vinay Kumar Reddy. Notably, his opponent from the BRS, A Jeevan Reddy, a close confidant of the KCR family, faced a humiliating defeat, landing in the third position.

Rakesh Reddy played a pivotal role in the BJP’s commitment to Gulf NRI welfare measures, featured in their manifesto and underscored by Home Minister Amit Shah during the campaign in Armoor.