Gulmarg model can’t be replicated everywhere: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday. September 22, said the government cannot replicate the Gulmarg model of tourism infrastructure at every destination in the Union Territory, asserting that each place has its own unique attraction.

Replying to a question by MLA Saif-ud-Din Bhat during the ongoing Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said the government has to adopt a destination-specific approach rather than replicate the same infrastructure across all tourist destinations.

He emphasised that development plans must take into account the unique character, attractions and visitor potential of individual destinations.

For instance, Gondola in Gulmarg has a significantly higher ridership than the one at Patnitop, he said, adding that such factors need to be considered before proposing similar infrastructure at other destinations.

“Every tourist destination can’t have a Gondola. Every destination cannot be Gulmarg. We have to see something unique, as these destinations are unique in their nature,” he said.

On the proposed Gondola project at Doodhpathri in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the chief minister informed the House that the proposal is currently under the government’s consideration.

The project will be taken up for execution subject to approval of the competent authority, completion of requisite formalities and availability of funds, he said.

Abdullah said winter adventure tourism at Doodhpathri has already received a boost, with skiing introduced by the tourism department in 2023 and being conducted regularly in the subsequent winter seasons.

A Drag Lift has also been constructed and made operational from 2026, providing additional facilities for skiers and enabling regular skiing training and other winter adventure activities.

The government is pursuing planned infrastructure development around Doodhpathri to improve visitor management and reduce pressure on the destination.

The tourism department has identified state land at five locations along the Arigam-Reyar Ich stretch for development of wayside facilities, including amenities for visitors and local vendors. Administrative approval for these facilities has been accorded at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, and the works are presently at the tendering stage, Abdullah said.

He said approximately 25 kanals of state land near the Sheep Farm at Kralpathri has also been identified for development of a Tourist Transit Hub, along with a 400-car parking facility at Doodhpathri.

A Detailed Project Report for the proposed facility, estimated at Rs 75 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, has been prepared and submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism for consideration, he said.