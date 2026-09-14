Gurugram biker woman thanks supporters, appeals for privacy

Gurugram: A woman biker in Haryana’s Gurugram has alleged that a car repeatedly followed her before hitting her motorcycle and fleeing the spot, leaving her shaken and raising concerns over road safety in the city.

“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” the woman said after the incident.

The rider, who identifies herself as Sia and operates the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, uploaded footage of the incident on social media and described what she said happened before the collision.

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According to Sia, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 13, while she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike along Golf Course Road with members of her biking group.

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In the video, she alleged that the occupants of a car had been following her from the beginning of the ride. She claimed that the people inside the vehicle behaved aggressively and attempted to get close to her motorcycle.

‘Felt unsafe’: Woman biker alleges car attack in Gurugram



A woman biker in Gurugram, identified as Sia, alleged that a car repeatedly followed her on Golf Course Road before hitting her Aprilia RS 457 and fleeing. She claimed the occupants behaved aggressively and repeatedly… pic.twitter.com/9sDTIS85kB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 14, 2026

Car’s occupants appeared to be drunk

Sia said she asked the occupants to maintain a safe distance, but instead, they allegedly asked her to stop. She also claimed that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The rider said she continued moving ahead in an attempt to prevent the car from cutting her off. A friend riding behind her also tried to intervene by positioning his motorcycle in a way that prevented the car from repeatedly coming alongside her.

Despite this, Sia alleged, the car continued following her. She claimed that at one point, the driver attempted to cut across the path of her motorcycle, resulting in a collision.

The impact knocked Sia off her bike, while her motorcycle was dragged several metres along the road. The car then reportedly left the area.

The incident was captured on an action camera fitted to Sia’s motorcycle.

Driver confronted, denies causing accident

She further alleged that one of her friends pursued the car and attempted to stop the driver. The vehicle eventually halted at a traffic signal, where the friend confronted the driver and allegedly told him that he was responsible for the collision.

However, according to Sia, the driver denied causing the accident and subsequently drove away from the traffic signal.

In a social media post, Sia appealed to the Gurugram Police to take action against motorists who allegedly put other road users at risk and flee after causing accidents.

She also shared the vehicle’s registration number and identified the registered owner mentioned in the vehicle’s registration certificate. The video gained significant attention online, with social media users expressing support for the rider and calling for action against the alleged driver.

Friend was driving: Owner of car

The owner of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz involved in the incident bearing registration number ‘HR30Y4949’ said he was not the one driving at the time.

Manish told NDTV he serves in the Indian Army and is currently on duty in Assam. A friend, Kalyan, reportedly borrowed his car from his family on Sunday, the day of the hit-and-run. He claimed to have learned about it after watching the viral video.

“Yesterday, a friend borrowed the car from me. My family handed the keys to him. His name is Kalyan. He was the one driving it. I only found out about the incident after watching the video and receiving calls from people,” Manish said.

FIR registered, accused identified: Police

Police said they have identified the accused and formed three special teams to apprehend him. They have also tried to contact Siya but have been unable to establish contact with her.

Responding to videos on social media tagging them, the Gurugram Police wrote on X that although no complaint has been filed, authorities have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. A case has been registered against the accused car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station, a police spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI.

Police have identified the accused driver and formed three special teams to apprehend him. The teams are conducting raids at various locations, they said.

Police have also tried to contact Siya but have not yet been able to establish contact with her, the spokesperson said.

No complaint has been received from the victim in the matter, the spokesperson said, adding that the accused driver would be apprehended and arrested in accordance with the law.

“Gurugram Police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness and would take strict action against those involved,” the police spokesperson added.

Biker woman appeals for privacy

Thanking the public for the immense support, Sia shared an Instagram story appealing for privacy. She said she would take legal action after consulting her lawyer.

“I have seen so many people making efforts to identify the person, and I am also getting messages asking about the FIR. I will be filing this evening and I will take a legal action.”

“I am also receiving many requests from news channels and journalists for interviews. Please be patient and calm. I do not wish to reveal my identity or face, and I won’t be giving any interviews at this time.”

“I hope everyone would respect my decision,”

(With inputs from IANS)