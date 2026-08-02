Gurugram: Man found hanging after wife seeks divorce

Gurugram: A 36-year-old man employed with a multinational company was found hanging at his Surat Nagar house here, allegedly after his wife sought a divorce, police said on Saturday, August 1.

According to police, the couple’s seven-year-old son recorded a video on a mobile phone after seeing his father hanging, while his wife screamed for someone to take him down.

Sanjeev Yadav, 36, who worked as an associate operator at Denso, was a native of Amritsar and lived with his family in Gurugram’s Surat Nagar.

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Sanjeev’s sister, Kiran, alleged that there had been a dispute between her brother and his wife, Manpreet Kaur. Manpreet had sought a divorce, which, she believed, ultimately led to her brother’s death.

Acting on the family’s complaint, police have detained Manpreet and launched an investigation.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Action will be taken as per the law,” investigating officer Mahender Singh said.

Sanjeev Yadav was found hanging on Thursday when only his wife and their seven-year-old son were at home. Manpreet called the family members on both sides to inform them about the ‘suicide’.

According to police, the couple’s son recorded a video after he saw his father hanging, in which Manpreet can be heard screaming that someone bring him down.

Sanjeev’s father Ramsevak Yadav said that a dispute had been going on between his son and Manpreet for some time, adding that he suspected his daughter-in-law of conspiring with her accomplices to kill his son.

Kiran demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death, claiming that he couldn’t have committed suicide.

She also claimed that the video of her brother hanging from a ceiling fan was suspicious as Sanjeev weighed more than 100 kg.

Sanjeev and Manpreet, a resident of Ambala, had a love marriage in April 2018. They met while working at Denso. Manpreet quit the job after their son was born in 2019.