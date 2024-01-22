Telangana guv, Kishan Reddy watch ‘Pran Pratistha’ at Nizam College 

Besides, Chiranjeevi, son and actor Ram Charan, also attended the ceremony in Ayodhya. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2024 7:00 pm IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman at Nizam College Ground

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and other BJP leaders witnessed a live telecast of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla at Nizam College Ground at Basheerbagh on Monday. 

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

Tollywood actor Pavan Kalyan attended the ceremony in Ayodhya. 

