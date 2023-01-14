Gym trainer arrested for harassing girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gym trainer was arrested in Bowenpally for harassing a minor girl at the gymnasium, recording the footage of the assault, morphing it, threatening the survivor and extorting money.

The gym trainer, Raju, has been arrested by the police on the complaints of the survivor, who is a minor. He is accused of recording the footage of the survivor while she was working out at the gym, and blackmailing her with the footage.

According to the police, fearing the aftermath, the survivor had initially given him an amount of Rs four lakhs, and 20 tola gold ornaments. However, the accused continued to threaten her. In order to put an end to the harassment, the survivor approached the police and filed a case against Raju.

The incident took place within the confines of the Bowenpally police station.

Raju, who has been working as a fitness trainer at Fitness Ar Zone gym molested the girl in the gymnasium. The police have booked a case against him and taken him to police custody. After producing him in court, he was taken into judicial custody.