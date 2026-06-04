H-FAST seizes 200 kg of unsafe chocolates in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A chocolate manufacturing unit called Vignette Food Specialities Pvt Ltd in Seetarambagh, Old Mallepally, was raided by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) on Thursday, June 4, and over 200 kg of unsafe chocolates were seized.

Konda Karthik was arrested for manufacturing, repacking, and marketing chocolate products in violation of food safety regulations.

Violations included usage of colouring agents and powders for preparing the chocolates and a lack of manufacturing dates, batch numbers, expiry dates, and best-before dates on labels.

Flavours found at the manufacturing unit

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Officials also found that flavours and essences had been kept well beyond their expiry dates and were being used in the preparation of the chocolates.

Products were being packed and marketed using details of the old Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, despite possessing a different license for manufacturing activities.

In addition, the unit had not been maintaining pest control records or medical fitness certificates for the staff.

Police seized 200 kg of caramel chocolates, 20 kg of chocolate balls, 30 kg of chocolate sticks, 40 kg of marshmallows, 32 pieces of cranberry chocolates, 22 pieces of pan chocolates, 18 pieces of cashew chocolates and machinery.

The accused has been handed over to the Habeebnagar police station and a case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).