Hamas calls on Syrian people to unite

Gaza: Hamas on Monday called on the Syrian people to unite.

“We call on all components of the Syrian people to unite their ranks, have more national cohesion, and rise above the pains of the past,” Hamas said in a press statement.

“We, in the Hamas movement and our Palestinian people, stand firmly with the great Syrian people, and we affirm the unity of Syria and the integrity of its territories, and respect for the Syrian people, their will, independence, and political choices,” it added.

In the statement, Hamas condemned Israel’s “repeated brutal aggression” against Syrian territories, “categorically” rejecting “any Zionist ambitions or plans targeting sisterly Syria, its land and people”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, said that the changes in Syria are “a Syrian affair and related to the choices of the Syrian people.”

“We hope that Syria will remain a true supporter of the Palestinian people and their just cause,” added he in a press statement.

In a stunning turn of events on Sunday, opposition forces in Syria seized control of the capital, Damascus, following a rapid offensive that saw major Syrian cities falling within days.