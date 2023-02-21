Harayana: Six injured as clash breaks out between two communities in Nuh

Nuh (Haryana): At least six people were injured when a clash broke out between members of two communities in Khera Khalilpur village in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, police said.

Both sides engaged in stone pelting and there were also reports of shots being fired in the air, the police said, adding some people have been detained.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a heavy police force led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Nuh Usha Kundu reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police personnel were deployed in the village to maintain peace.

Police sources said the dispute started after a 15-year-old boy was thrashed by some members of another community who accused him of driving a motorcycle at high speed and hitting an eight-year-old girl Sunday morning.

Also Read Muslim genocide inevitable for Hindu Rashtra: Bajrang Muni

Though the matter was resolved there, it resurfaced on Monday and both sides clashed with each other and pelted stones. There were also reports of some shots being fired in the air, they said.

“There has been an incident of stone pelting between two groups. Our police force is in the village and now the situation is under control. As of now we have received a complaint from one party and an FIR is being registered,” said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.