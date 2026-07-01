Harish Rao demands Rs 1 crore relief for Sigachi victims’ families

Hyderabad: BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader T Harish Rao has demanded that, if the government has any sincerity, it should attach the assets of the directors of Sigachi Industries under the Revenue Recovery Act and sell them, if necessary, to provide immediate compensation of Rs 1 crore to each affected family.

Harish Rao issued a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Sigachi tragedy, which occurred on Tuesday, June 30.

“Even after a year has passed since the accident, justice has not been delivered to the affected families. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for each victim’s family following the incident. However, the government has contributed only Rs 1 lakh from its side. It is unfortunate that statutory benefits such as Provident Fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and life insurance amounts legally due to the victims have been included in the compensation package,” Harish Rao said.

He further alleged that several injured workers continue to face hardships due to inadequate medical assistance and non-payment of salaries. He also pointed out that the jobs promised to the victims’ family members have yet to be provided.

“The chief minister should at least now honour the commitment made to the victims’ families,” Harish Rao added.