Harish Rao moves court against Congress leaders

Harish Rao approached the Nampally court after the Congress leaders did not issue a public apology.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao counters Chief Ministr A Revanth Reddy's allegations with regard to Kaleshwaram project.
BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) deputy leader and former minister T Harish Rao has filed a criminal defamation petition against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar over allegations linking him to black magic and occult practices.

Harish Rao approached the Nampally court after the Congress leaders did not issue a public apology.

The Congress leaders had alleged that Harish Rao visited temples in Karnataka and performed occult rituals to stop rains in Telangana.

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Rejecting the allegations, Harish Rao said his religious beliefs were being used for political purposes to harm his reputation and political image.

Demanding a public apology from Mahesh Kumar Goud and Addanki Dayakar, he sent legal notices.

As the leaders failed to issue an apology, the former minister decided to seek legal action through the court.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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