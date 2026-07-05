Haryana Police detain robbery case accused in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A special team of Haryana Police, with the assistance of local police, detained a man allegedly wanted in a robbery case in Champapet on Friday.

Police officials said the team, which arrived in Hyderabad as part of an ongoing investigation into a case registered in Haryana, conducted the operation in the Durga Bhavani Nagar area under IS Sadan police limits.

The accused, identified as Yashwanth, was taken into custody during the operation without incident. He is alleged to be involved in a robbery case under investigation in Haryana, police sources said.

The operation was carried out in coordination with Hyderabad police to ensure that there were no disruptions to public order, officials added.

Following his detention, the accused was produced before a local court for transit remand procedures, after which he is expected to be taken to Haryana for further investigation.

Police have not disclosed further details regarding the nature of the robbery case or whether more persons are involved. Investigation is in progress.