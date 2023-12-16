Has Aishwarya Rai moved out of Bachchan house?

Mumbai: Rumour mills have been abuzz with the separation of Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

However, on Friday, the rumours got stronger after it was said that the actress has left the house of her in-laws and has been living separately.

The social media platform is filled with claims that the actress has moved out of the house where the Bachchan family resides, and is living separately.

The rumours started doing rounds since the premiere of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s streaming film ‘The Archies’. Media reports claimed that things were not going too well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

However, a paparazzi shared pictures from an event in Mumbai where Aishwarya can be seen in the company of Big B and her husband.