Hate video: BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Malviya summoned by Karnataka cops

An FIR has been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and the party’s Information Technology (IT) – cell head Amit Malviya by the Karnataka police on Wednesday, May 8, in connection with a post on X that shows Muslims in bad light.

The police have asked the BJP leaders to present themselves at the Bengaluru High Grounds police station seven days after receiving the notice. The action comes based on a complaint filed by Karnataka Congress on May 5.

The notice states that the video was intentionally made to create “hatred, enmity, and ill-will against” among members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The development follows the Election Commission’s orders to platform X to pull down the animated video posted by the Karnataka BJP account.

The video shows leaders Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah putting an egg marked ‘Muslim’ on a bird’s nest and after it hatches, Gandhi feeds ‘funds’ to the ‘Muslim’ hatchling while others strive for it. The ‘Muslim’ hatchling grows as a result and kicks the three others — SC, ST and OBC — out as Gandhi and Siddaramaiah laugh.