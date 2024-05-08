‘X’ takes down Karnataka BJP’s animated clip on Muslim quota row

EC officials on Wednesday said after the fresh directive to 'X', it has taken down the controversial video from its site.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th May 2024 6:56 pm IST
Karnataka BJP posts video targetting Muslims, sparks outrage
Visuals from Karnataka BJP's animation video.

New Delhi: Social media platform ‘X’ has taken down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP related to the row over reservation for the Muslim community after an Election Commission direction.

The poll panel on Tuesday directed the microblogging site to “immediately” take down the video.

In a letter to the nodal officer of ‘X’, the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video.

EC officials on Wednesday said after the fresh directive to ‘X’, it has taken down the controversial video from its site.

The Karnataka Congress had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, accusing the BJP of promoting enmity and hatred between the Muslim and the SC/ST communities.

The complaint pertains to the animated video shared by the Karnataka BJP, which has caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The cartoon shows the leaders putting an egg marked ‘Muslim’ on a bird’s nest and after it hatches, Gandhi feeds ‘funds’ to the ‘Muslim’ hatchling while others strive for it. The ‘Muslim’ hatchling grows as a result and kicks the three others — SC, ST and OBC — out as Gandhi and Siddaramaiah laugh.

