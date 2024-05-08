Delay in action helps ‘hate campaign’ against Muslims cross state borders

Hyderabad: A recent animated video of Karnataka BJP on X featuring Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, which had allegedly showed Muslims in a bad light on the issue of Muslim reservations now risks exploding across the country.

Thanks to social media platform X playing a sitting duck despite Karnataka chief electoral officer (CEO) ordering it to take it down; another video similar in its intention which has been dubbed into Telugu, has now been posted by BJP Nizamabad Lok Sabha candidate Dharmapuri Arvind.

The Karnataka Congress had complained to the Karnataka CEO accusing the BJP of spreading hatred between Muslims and other sections like SCs, STs, and OBCs. By the time the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered X to take down the video immediately, the elections in Karnataka (third phase) concluded on Tuesday.

This sparked memes on social media and everywhere. Cartoonist Satish Acharya’s picture stood out among those, where the three ECI higher officials could be seen sleeping, and as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells them to wake up as the elections are done, they would suddenly open their eyes and start giving instructions to “remove that communal post of Karnataka BJP now.”

Even as the people kept expressing their humour and anger on the issue, another such video that was uploaded on May 6 by D Arvind, could still be seen on his status on X on Wednesday evening. Arvind’s post has gathered 1,95,000 views, 6,100 likes and 2,100 reposts.

Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.