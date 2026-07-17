HC allows BRS Sabha in Saroornagar, questions 17-day police delay

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 17, granted permission to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to hold its proposed Yuva Sangrama Sabha at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday, July 18, after questioning the police over the delay in deciding the party’s application.

During the hearing, the court reportedly asked the police why no decision had been taken on the BRS’s request for 17 days, despite the application having been submitted well in advance.

BRS leaders slams Congress govt

Earlier, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar said the Yuva Sangrama Sabha would be held “under any circumstances”. He said the party had complied with all legal requirements and urged the police not to follow what he described as “illegal orders” from chief minister A Revanth Reddy, but to act in accordance with the law.

He asserted that the BRS would go ahead with the meeting.

Other senior BRS leaders had criticised the police for withholding permission and termed the move an attack on democratic rights.

Addressing a press conference, BRS Medchal district president and MLC Shambipur Raju said the party had applied for permission in June and complied with all requirements, including installing CCTV cameras and submitting documents sought by the authorities. Despite this, he alleged, the police did not grant permission.

LB Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy said the party had submitted its application on June 30 and furnished all additional information sought by the police. He alleged that repeated attempts to contact the Hyderabad Police Commissioner went unanswered.

The BRS leaders further alleged that instructions had been issued from the Chief Minister’s Office to deny permission for the meeting. They claimed the government was attempting to stop the event to avoid criticism over issues affecting unemployed youth, including recruitment promises made during the Assembly election campaign.

Former Director of Digital Media for the Government of Telangana under the BRS government, Konatham Dileep, also welcomed the High Court’s decision, posting on social media that “truth alone triumphs”.

He said the court had granted permission for the Yuva Sangrama Sabha, scheduled to be held at 10 am on Saturday at Saroornagar Stadium. Dileep alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led government had attempted to prevent the meeting from taking place, but that the court’s order had dealt a setback to those efforts.

సత్యమేవ జయతే!



రేపు సరూర్‌నగర్ స్టేడియం వద్ద ఉదయం 10 గంటలకు బీఆర్ఎస్ తలపెట్టిన యువ సంగ్రామ సదస్సుకు అనుమతి ఇచ్చిన తెలంగాణ హైకోర్టు.



ఎలాగైనా ఈ సదస్సు జరగకుండా అడ్డుకోవాలని కుట్రపన్నిన రేవంత్ సర్కారుకు చుక్కెదురు. — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) July 17, 2026

The leaders also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its employment promises, delaying decisions on age relaxation for recruitment, suppressing protests by unemployed youth and students, and delaying fee reimbursement payments.

The party had approached the High Court challenging the delay in granting permission. With the court allowing the event, the Yuva Sangrama Sabha is scheduled to be held at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday.