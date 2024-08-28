HC asks CBI, govt to respond on PIL challenging Gachibowli land lease

The PIL contends that the Tourism Department leased out the land, which is valued at approximately Rs 150 crore, to Saptarshi Hotels without the necessary authority.

28th August 2024
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to several parties, including the CBI and the state government, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenges the leasing of a valuable 3-acre plot in Gachibowli to Saptarshi Hotels at an allegedly low rate.

The court has requested that both the CBI and the state government explain their positions regarding this matter.

In addition to the CBI and the state government, notices have also been sent to the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, as well as two private hotels, seeking their responses.

The PIL contends that the Tourism Department leased out the land, which is valued at approximately Rs 150 crore, to Saptarshi Hotels without the necessary authority.

The court is now awaits replies from all parties involved in the case.

