HC orders Basavatarakam hospital to provide free cancer care to woman

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital to immediately admit and provide free cancer treatment to a woman from Jagitial district under the 25 percent free treatment quota mandated by government orders.

The interim directions were issued by Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing a petition filed by Bale Bhagyamma, a resident of Malyala mandal in Jagitial district, who challenged the hospital’s refusal to provide treatment under the free quota.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Gandra Mohan Rao argued that the state government had allotted 7.35 acres of land to the hospital on lease through GO Ms. No. 434 of 1989, subject to the condition that it provide free treatment to poor patients, including 25 percent of in-patients and 40% of out-patients.

He further submitted that the state issued GO Ms. No. 80 in 2022 authorising the Health Department to monitor the implementation of the free treatment policy. Despite these government orders, the hospital allegedly denied Bhagyamma’s request for free cancer treatment, forcing her to approach the High Court.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Shravan Kumar directed the hospital to immediately admit the petitioner and provide treatment under the 25 percent free in-patient quota.

The court also instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to monitor the treatment being provided to the petitioner and submit a report on the implementation of the 25% free treatment quota.

The matter has been adjourned to July 23 for further hearing.