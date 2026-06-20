HC questions IDBI bank plea to shift graves from mortgaged land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has questioned how it could issue directions to relocate graves located on a piece of land mortgaged to a bank, observing that the deceased also have rights and that the issue involves deeply held sentiments.

Justice B. Vijay Sen Reddy made the observations while hearing a petition filed by IDBI Bank concerning a parcel of land measuring 2,100 square yards in Nadargul, Hyderabad.

According to the bank, the land had been mortgaged by Melange Clothing Limited against a term loan of Rs 3.90 lakh. After the borrower allegedly defaulted on repayment, the bank initiated steps to take possession of the property. However, it found that graves existed on the land.

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The bank informed the court that the property had been auctioned in 2025 and was required to be handed over to the successful bidder. Arguing that the graves were unauthorised, counsel for the bank requested the court to direct the authorities to remove the remains and shift them to a recognised burial ground.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Vijay Sen Reddy expressed surprise over the plea and questioned how the court could order the relocation of graves. The judge remarked that the matter was highly sensitive and involved public sentiments.

Observing that the deceased have rights just as the living do, the court sought explanations from the police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on the issue.

The matter has been adjourned to July 1 for further hearing.