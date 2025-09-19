HC seeks counters from police in cases filed against Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the police and complainants in the cases registered against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and MLA T Harish Rao at Yadagirigutta and Bachupally.

The court directed them to file detailed counter-affidavits.

Harish Rao had filed separate petitions before the High Court seeking the quashing of cases registered by the Yadagirigutta, Bachupally, and Karimnagar police. Justice K Lakshman took up the hearing on Thursday, September 18.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Ramavaram Chandrasekhar Reddy argued that cases were filed after the BRS leader and party activists conducted peace rituals near the east Rajagopuram of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

He submitted that the rituals were held after the chief minister allegedly failed to fulfil his promise of waiving farm loans by August 14 last year, despite taking a vow in the temple.

The defence said such acts did not disturb public peace and the cases were politically motivated.

Investigation underway: APP

On behalf of the police, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) informed the court that statements of four witnesses had already been recorded and the investigation was still underway.

Taking note of the submissions, the judge issued notices to the police as well as the complainant, the temple’s Executive Officer, and posted the matter to October 8.

Cases from Bachupally and Karimnagar

Another case against Harish Rao was registered at Bachupally police station based on a complaint from real estate businessman Chakradhar Goud, who alleged that Rao’s followers threatened him.

The judge adjourned this matter as well, directing the police to file a counter.

‘Objectionable’ remarks against CM

In a separate case from Karimnagar, Harish Rao was booked for making alleged objectionable remarks against the chief minister.

The APP informed the court that the investigation in this case had been completed and a chargesheet was filed.

Considering this, Justice Lakshman dismissed Rao’s petition, observing that the trial court proceedings could not be quashed at this stage. However, the petitioner has the option to challenge the case during trial.