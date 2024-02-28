Healthtech startup Zeno Health raises $25 mn

Existing Zeno Health investor Lightbox was also a significant participant in the round.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 1:43 pm IST
Healthtech startup Zeno Health raises $25 mn

Mumbai: Healthtech platform Zeno Health on Tuesday said it has raised $25 million in its Series C funding round led by Korean private equity investor STIC Investments.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Existing Zeno Health investor Lightbox was also a significant participant in the round.

The startup said it will use the funds to reach more consumers, expand its footprint, and further enhance its technological infrastructure.

MS Education Academy

“The company remains steadfast in its mission to reach and serve 1 crore consumers monthly, aspiring to reduce the healthcare expenditure by 50 per cent,” said Siddharth Gadia, CEO and Co-founder of Zeno Health.

Also Read
Apple cancels self-driving EV project, to lay off workers: Report

Started in 2017 by IIT Bombay alumni Gadia and Girish Agarwal, Zeno Health is a Mumbai-based healthcare startup operating 180 omnichannel stores and a network of 200 micro-franchises.

“Zeno Health has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to reshaping the healthcare landscape in India,” said Derrick (Kihyun) Yun, Managing Director, STIC.

So far, Zeno Health has served 25 lakh consumers, providing them savings of more than Rs 700 crore in its short and impactful journey of six years, it said.

“In the five years since we invested in Zeno, the company has created the country’s largest omnichannel pharmacy platform for quality and affordable generic medicines,” said Sandeep Murthy, Founder and Managing Director, Lightbox.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 1:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button