Heavy police deployment in Thorrur Municipality ahead of chairperson election

Police forces have been deployed across the town.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2026 1:29 pm IST
Police deployment in Thorrur Municipality for chairperson election security.
Hyderabad: Security has been intensified in Thorrur Municipality in Telangana ahead of the rescheduled municipal chairperson election.

Police forces have been deployed across the town. Precautionary measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chairperson elections rescheduled after disruptions

The indirect elections to the post of chairperson in Jangaon, Thorrur, Dornakal, and Sultanabad municipalities were postponed on Monday, February 16.

The decision was taken after clashes between workers of Indian National Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi along with a lack of quorum in council meetings.

New date announced

Officials have now rescheduled the municipal chairperson elections for Tuesday, February 17.

In order to ensure that the election process is conducted peacefully, the authorities continue to monitor the situation.

