Heavy rains with lightning hit Hyderabad once again

Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 30th April 2023 10:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: The city receives another bout of massive rains on Sunday night coupled with thunder and lightning.

The rains have caused traffic jams and water logging in many parts of the city.

Following a massive storm in the city which led to the washing away of many vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) retrieved 19 bikes from city nalas on Sunday.

For assistance from the DRF, citizens may dail 040-29555500

Citizens online have shared videos of the heavy downpour from various parts of the city. Some said even said that the weather looks apocalyptic.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions. It is recommended to avoid travelling during the heavy downpour and stay indoors if possible.

The south and west parts of Hyderabad are receiving heavy rains which are expected to continue for the next one to two hours.

Various netizens on Twitter are sharing rain updates, warning others to stay indoors.

