Heavy rains with lightning hit Hyderabad once again

Hyderabad: The city receives another bout of massive rains on Sunday night coupled with thunder and lightning.

The rains have caused traffic jams and water logging in many parts of the city.

Following a massive storm in the city which led to the washing away of many vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) retrieved 19 bikes from city nalas on Sunday.

For assistance from the DRF, citizens may dail 040-29555500

Citizens online have shared videos of the heavy downpour from various parts of the city. Some said even said that the weather looks apocalyptic.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions. It is recommended to avoid travelling during the heavy downpour and stay indoors if possible.

Looks like Hyderabad is getting a little taste of the end of the world! The rain is coming down so hard that I wouldn't be surprised if Noah starts building an ark any minute now. And get this: it's only April. #HyderabadRains — Pramod Kanni (@Pramod_Kanni) April 30, 2023

Looks like an apocalypse is upon us.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/iIMAOMcWcm — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) April 30, 2023

The south and west parts of Hyderabad are receiving heavy rains which are expected to continue for the next one to two hours.

Various netizens on Twitter are sharing rain updates, warning others to stay indoors.

OMG.. That's a CARNAGE STORM in the Hyderabad city. Next 1hr it will be pouring like hell thereafter reduce. Please stay safe ⚠️#HyderabadRains — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 30, 2023

Begumpet right now 🤯



Stay safe folks! Massive storm has hit #Hyderabad! I don't remember seeing this level of unseasonal rain.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/2LR8SHPHxs — Anuj Gurwara (@AnujGurwara) April 30, 2023