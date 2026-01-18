Heavy traffic chokes Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway after Sankranti festival

Hyderabad: The Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway is witnessing heavy congestion on Sunday, January 18, as a large number of people who travelled to their native places in Andhra Pradesh for the Sankranti festival are returning.

The festival in Andhra Pradesh is marked by a three-day celebration — Bhogi, Makara Sankranti, and Kanuma, reflecting the cultural traditions of the Telugu-speaking state.

Traffic movement slowed on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway

Traffic movement slowed significantly since early this morning due to the surge in vehicles heading towards Hyderabad. Many vehicles are lined up in queues at Chityala

Congestion was also reported at other places due to the heavy inflow of vehicles towards Hyderabad.

Similar situation witnessed last Sunday

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway also witnessed heavy congestion on Sunday, January 11, as a large number of people travelled to their native places.

Last Sunday, heavy congestion was witnessed at the Pantangi Toll Plaza, Nandigama in NTR district and other places.

Also Read Heavy traffic chokes Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway amid Sankranti rush

Now, as employees and students need to return to offices and educational institutions on Monday, January 19, many people are returning to the city, leading to heavy traffic on the highway.