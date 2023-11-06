Helicopter carrying KCR develops technical snag, lands safely

CMO said another helicopter will arrive at the farm house and the CM will continue his visit to Assembly constituencies as usual.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: A technical problem in a helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to an election rally forced the pilot to divert it back to the Chief Minister’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district on Monday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief was flying to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting as part of the election campaign when the pilot noticed the technical problem.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, alert pilot diverted the chopper to KCR’s farm house and landed safely. “The Aviation company is making arrangements for another helicopter for the Chief Minister,” it said.

The CMO said another helicopter will arrive at the farm house and the CM will continue his visit to Assembly constituencies as usual.

