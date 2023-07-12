Here are the UAE social media rules you must know, fine up to Rs 2 cr

Abu Dhabi: In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is important for users of social media to abide by the rules and restrictions established by the local government and the provisions of the UAE Cybercrime Law.

If found violating any of the social media rules, the person can be fined up to Dirhams one million (Rs 2,24,03,810), as well as imprisoned.

Here are the few basic social media rules in the UAE

Users should avoid posting insulting or offensive posts, which damage Islam or any other religion. Under Article 35 of the UAE Cybercrime Code, users can be jailed for up to seven years, followed by fines that can range from Dirhams 250,000 (Rs 55,90,528) to Dirhams one million.

Users should not post any content about the government or government departments, constitution, symbols, or political system of the UAE or any other country. Through the provisions of Article 20 to Article 28 of the UAE Cyber ​​Crime Law, such crimes are considered serious.

User should avoid posting photos, videos, or comments on social media that invade someone’s privacy and personal life. Pursuant to Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrime Law, such offenses can result in imprisonment of at least six months and fines ranging from Dirhams 150,000 (Rs 33,56,085) to Dirhams 500,000 (Rs 1,11,86,951).

Users should prohibit posting against UAE customs and traditions, rumors, and fake news. Do not disclose confidential matters related to government or criminal investigations, or advertisements that violate laws and public morals.