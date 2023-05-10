UAE named social media capital of the world; India holds 19th rank

India stood on the 19th spot with only 29 percent of the population using Facebook but spending nearly nine hours on the internet every day.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th May 2023 5:13 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been named as the social media capital of the world, according to a new study by Proxyrack.

The study analyzed the average number of social platforms and the percentage of the population using Facebook in each country to reveal the social media capitals of the world.

“With an almost perfect score of 9.55 out of 10, the UAE takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world. People in the UAE have an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world, joint with the Philippines,” said Proxyrack.

The study said that the UAE is the most connected country in the world, with a connected score of 7.53/10.

UAE residents also have social media accounts on several platforms, notably Facebook and TikTok.

The study found that the internet in the UAE is expensive, but 100 percent of the population use the internet, and 108 percent use Facebook.

The study revealed that UAE users spend an average of seven hours and 29 minutes on the Internet per day. 

The UAE is followed by Malaysia/the Philippines with both countries scoring 8.75.

According to the ProxyRac report, India stood on the 19th spot with only 29 percent of the population using Facebook but spending nearly nine hours on the internet every day. 

Here is the top ten countries

RankCountryAverage number of social platforms usedPopulation using FacebookSocial media score
1United Arab Emirates (UAE)8.2108 per cent9.55
2Malaysia7.783 per cent8.75
2Philippines8.278 per cent8.75
4Saudi Arabia7.971 per cent8.41
5Singapore7.183 per cent7.96
6Vietnam7.377 per cent7.62
7Brazil8.464 per cent7.62
8Thailand7.181 per cent7.61
9Indonesia8.464 per cent7.50
10Hong Kon6.782 per cent7.27

