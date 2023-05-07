Dubai set to build world’s first 3D-printed mosque

Abu Dhabi: Dubai is planning to construct the world’s first fully functional 3D-printed mosque in Bur Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The project, announced in January 2023, represents the latest step in Dubai’s 3D printing strategy, which aims to position the UAE and Dubai as a 3D printing hub by 2030.

Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities of the Government of Dubai stated that the construction of a 2000 square meter mosque will start in October and the mosque will be ready for 600 worshipers.

It is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

What is involved in building a 3D mosque?

Three workers will operate the robotic 3D printer that will print two square meters per hour.

The printer will mix raw materials and a special mixture of concrete.

The printing process works by placing a liquid material along a predetermined route mapped by a computer, similar to an inkjet printer.

The mineral-infused fluids solidify into concrete to transform the digital model into a 3D object.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai said the cost was 30 percent higher than building the mosque in the normal way. However, the use of 3D printing will reduce building material waste.