Here is combined net worth of Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan is over the moon as ‘Naatu Naatu’ from his film ‘ RRR’ becomes the first Indian film song to win an Oscar award. Ram Charan has impressed almost everyone with his acting skills and even superstar SRK has admired him. The RRR actor has made several friends in Indian cinema and has amassed a huge number of followers. The actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are in Los Angeles currently as RRR made it to the Oscars.

The couple was hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at her lovely LA home and Ram Charan has also made appearances on popular TV shows and podcasts in Los Angeles which shows how he is becoming a global star now. Ram Charan is usually seen accompanied by Upasana Kamineni Konidela at various events and the couple is emerging as the newest power couple. In this write-up, we will let you know how much this powerful couple earns and how they manage their relationship.

Earnings

Ram Charan earns a hefty amount of money from every film while Upasana is the Founder-URLife; Vice Chairperson of CSR -Apollo Hospitals; and Managing Director – Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd (FHPL). Ram Charan is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Upasana Kamineni is the granddaughter of Doctor Pratap C Reddy, who is the Chairman and co-founding father of Apollo Hospitals.

Ram Charan got married to Upasana in June 2014. Since marriage, it is reported that the couple has a combined net worth of Rs 2500 crore. This shows how they have supported each other during all these years. The couple is also expecting their first child now. Perfect couple. Isn’t?

Hollywood Debut

The actor is praised by most of the Bollywood and Tollywood stars, but what grabbed the attention of his fans was when the RRR star signed on with Creative Artists Agency for a Hollywood project. The actor is also hailed as the Brad Pitt of India by the American media.

Ram Charan stated in a recent interview that his Hollywood film announcement would be made in a few months. Calling this Telugu actor a ‘ Global Star’ would not be wrong anymore.

Relationship Goals

In an interview recently, Ram Charan’s wife opened up about why the couple’s relationship is getting stronger day by day. She said, “Ram believes that you should never fall in love, you should only grow in love. And so, every day is new learning. We have a discipline as well that we maintain and we review our relationship goals just as we review our business. It’s healthy to do such things. Maintaining basic principles and lines of communication are our mantra of successfully spending 10 years together!”

The couple is maintaining such a balance that most of the other couples follow them. Ram Charan has earned his name in the field of acting while his wife is considered one of the successful entrepreneurs.