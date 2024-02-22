Here’s Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding guest list

Mumbai: The Ambani family is getting ready for another lavish wedding as Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3 where many global guests are expected.

Image source: Instagram

Pre-wedding Festivities In Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are anticipated to be extravagant, with over 1,200 guests slated to attend the celebrations at Reliance Township. The event will feature dazzling performances by multiple artists, promising to be a grand spectacle.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding guestlist

Here are some of the international top people expected to attend, as per various reports:

Bill Gates: The co-founder of Microsoft. Mark Zuckerberg: CEO of Meta. Larry Fink: CEO of BlackRock. Stephen Schwarzman: Chairman of Blackstone. Bob Iger: Former CEO of Disney. Ivanka Trump: Businesswoman and former White House advisor. Ted Pick: CEO of Morgan Stanley. Brian Thomas Moynihan: Chairman of Bank of America. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani: Prime Minister of Qatar. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber: CEO of Adnoc. Lynn Forester de Rothschild: Chair of EL Rothschild. The King and Queen of Bhutan: Royal dignitaries. Yuri Milner: Tech investor. Shantanu Narayen: CEO of Adobe. Thomas Barrack, Chairman & Founder: Colony Capital Carl Bildt: Former Prime Minister of Sweden Jay Lee: Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics Raymond Dalio: Founder of Raymond Harper: Former Prime Minister of Canada Donald Harrison: President, Google These esteemed guests will grace the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Bollywood Performances at Pre-wedding Functions

Bollywood stars Ranbir, Alia, and singer Diljit Dosanjh are set to perform at their pre-wedding festivities.

Image source: Instagram

Anant and Radhika got engaged in 2022 at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan, followed by an official ceremony in 2023 at the Ambani house, Antilia, in Mumbai.