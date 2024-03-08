Here’s TOTAL budget of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play the spy avatar once again in the highly anticipated sequel, Pathaan 2. After the resounding success of the first installment, fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed follow-up. Let’s delve into the details of the budget, the star cast, and what makes this film a potential box-office blockbuster.

The Phenomenal Success of Pathaan

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, took the Indian box office by storm. Released ahead of Republic Day, it raked in a staggering over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. This triumph was a significant comeback for SRK after the disappointing reception of Zero in 2018. The film’s gripping narrative, high-octane action sequences, and stellar performances left audiences craving more.

Pathaan 2 Whopping Budget

The latest buzz surrounding Pathaan 2 revolves around its budget. While the first film was made on a substantial budget of Rs. 250 crores, YRF (Yash Raj Films) is pulling out all the stops for the sequel. Brace yourselves: Pathaan 2 is set to be made on a staggering budget of Rs. 325 crores! Yes, you read that right. YRF is splurging an additional Rs. 75 crores to take the film to the next level.

Deepika Padukone In Pathaan 2?

SRK and Deepika Padukone from Pathaan

The original film featured Deepika Padukone as Rubai, a strong and enigmatic character. However, with Deepika expecting her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh, her participation in Pathaan 2 remains uncertain. Will she reprise her role, or will another actress step into her shoes? Only time will tell.

The Jim Factor

Fans are also curious about the return of John Abraham (aka Jim). Will he make a comeback in the sequel? Siddharth Anand has left us on a cliffhanger, and the suspense is killing us!

Pathaan 2 is poised to be a cinematic extravaganza—a blend of adrenaline, espionage, and star power. With a whopping budget, a stellar cast, and the promise of intense action, Get ready for the clash of titans as Salman and Shah Rukh lock horns in this epic spy saga!