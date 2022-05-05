Hero MotoCorp shares decline 3 pc post Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell by 3 percent on Wednesday, a day after the company said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 30 percent in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The stock went lower by 3 percent to settle at Rs 2,411.90 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.48 percent to Rs 2,399.75.

At the NSE, it dipped 2.78 percent to Rs 2,417.95 apiece.

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined by 30 percent to Rs 621 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on account of lower sales.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker had reported a PAT of Rs 885 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,497 crore, as against Rs 8,690 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read EV Expo 2022 to begin on May 6 in Bengaluru

The company’s total sales in the fourth quarter of FY22 stood at 11.9 lakh units, a drop of 24 percent from 15.68 lakh units in the year-ago period.

For the 2021-22 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,329 crore, down 21 percent from Rs 2,936 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations also dropped to Rs 29,551 crore from Rs 30,959 crore in FY21.