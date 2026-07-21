For Bengalis, Hilsa or Ilish is much more than a fish. It is a symbol of home, tradition and the monsoon season. Every year, the arrival of fresh Hilsa is eagerly awaited, with families preparing treasured recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Its rich, buttery flavour and delicate texture have earned it a special place on Bengali dining tables, making Hilsa one of the most celebrated fish in Indian cuisine.

Now, Hyderabad residents can experience this beloved delicacy at the Hilsa Festival, being held at Peerless Hotel, Gachibowli, from July 25 to August 16.

The festival brings authentic Bengali flavours to the city, offering both the Bengali community and food enthusiasts a chance to savour the prized fish.

Choose your own Hilsa

One of the highlights of the festival is its interactive dining experience. Guests can personally select a whole Hilsa fish before it is prepared.

The chefs then clean, cut and cook it fresh according to the diner’s preferred recipe, ensuring every meal is made just the way they like it.

A feast of authentic Bengali flavours

The specially curated menu celebrates Hilsa in all its glory. The Shorshe Ilish, cooked in a rich mustard gravy, is a timeless Bengali classic that pairs beautifully with hot steamed rice.

The Bhapa Ilish, gently steamed with mustard paste and green chillies, is soft, aromatic and melts in the mouth with every bite.

Those looking for comforting flavours can try the creamy Doi Ilish, while the fragrant Ilish Paturi, wrapped in banana leaves before steaming, locks in the fish’s natural richness and aroma.

The crispy Ilish Bhaja offers a satisfying crunch with a tender centre, and the traditional Ilish Bharta, mashed with mustard oil and spices, is a simple yet flavour-packed dish enjoyed with rice.

Visitors can also savour the unique Ilish Biryani, where fragrant rice and the prized fish come together in a delicious Bengali twist on the classic biryani.

An à la carte menu is available throughout the festival, allowing guests to enjoy their favourite Hilsa preparations.

A complete Bengali meal

Guests ordering a whole Hilsa can also enjoy a complimentary serving of steamed rice, dal, aloo chokha and bhaja bhuji, enough for up to four people. The offer recreates the warmth of a traditional Bengali family meal, making it perfect for sharing.

Whether you are a Bengali longing for the taste of home or a Hyderabad foodie eager to explore regional Indian cuisine, this limited-time festival promises an authentic and memorable culinary experience.

Location: Peerless Hotel, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Festival dates: July 25 to August 16

Booking: +91 73309 99591