Himanta seeks action against those behind Tripura student’s killing in Dehradun

Sarma extended his deepest condolences to Anjel's family, tagging Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the post.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2025 9:54 am IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to bring those behind the alleged racist attack on a Tripura student, which led to his death, to justice.

Advertisement

He also extended his condolences to the family of Anjel Chakma.

Twenty-four-year-old Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26 while undergoing treatment.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In a post on X, Sarma said, “The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

“I urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served,” he added.

Sarma extended his deepest condolences to Anjel’s family, tagging Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the post.

Memory Khan Seminar

Uttarakhand Police have said that five people have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused, who was from Nepal, may have fled to his native country.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2025 9:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button