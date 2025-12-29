Himanta seeks action against those behind Tripura student’s killing in Dehradun

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to bring those behind the alleged racist attack on a Tripura student, which led to his death, to justice.

He also extended his condolences to the family of Anjel Chakma.

Twenty-four-year-old Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26 while undergoing treatment.

The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable.



I urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served.



My deepest… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 28, 2025

Sarma extended his deepest condolences to Anjel’s family, tagging Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the post.

Uttarakhand Police have said that five people have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused, who was from Nepal, may have fled to his native country.