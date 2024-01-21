Hindu nationalists joining Israeli army to ‘kill Muslims’ in Gaza: UCLA professor

He claimed that some of the worst massacres against Palestinians in Gaza were committed by 'Indian Hindu nationalists serving in the Israeli army'

Updated: 21st January 2024 8:44 pm IST
Indian Hindu nationalist serve in Israeli army to kill Muslims: UCLA prof
UCLA law professor Dr. Khaled Abou el-Fadl

Dr Khaled Abou el-Fadl, a renowned UCLA law professor, has made controversial remarks claiming that Indian Hindu nationalists serve in the Israel army for the purpose of ‘killing Muslims’.

Abou el-Fadl remarks came during a Friday sermon, January 12, streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Usuli Institute.

He claimed that, “Some of the worst massacres committed against Palestinians in Gaza are by Indian soldiers serving in the Israeli army.”

“Indian Hindu nationals are volunteering to fight in the Israeli army for the joy of killing Muslims.”

“Hindu nationalists openly and loudly celebrate what Israel is doing to Palestinians: ‘Israel is giving us lessons in ethnic cleansing because this is precisely what we are going to do to Muslims in Kashmir. We will send Hindu fanatics to fight side by side, raping, killing, and murdering because this is what we intend to do to Muslims.”

He further stated that Israel has broadcasted pornography on Palestinian TV channels due to studies indicating that it can reduce religious beliefs and reduce the concept of martyrdom.

“So, the Israelis took over Palestinian channels in Hebron, took them over, and broadcast on these channels pornography to be consumed by Palestinians,” he added.

Israel has launched continuous air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-surprise attack, reportedly resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 25,105 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 62,681 others injured.

