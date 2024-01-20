Russia’s Chechen begins construction of apartments for Gaza war refugees

Russia’s Muslim-majority Chechen Republic has begun the construction of apartments to house Palestinian refugees who are fleeing from the Gaza Strip due to the war.

On Wednesday, January 10, the construction process was initiated by head of Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov, who supervised the laying of the foundation stone, as per a RT.

The planned living area, located in near a school and a kindergarten in Vizaitovskiy district of the Chechen capital Grozny, will consist of five residential buildings with a total of 35 apartments each.

This project aims to create a “Palestinian village” in the region. The planned housing area will cover approximately 4,200 square meters.

The foundation has allocated 100,000 Russian rubles (Rs 94,263) to each Palestinian family.

Since the onset of the conflict on October 7, Russia has reportedly accepted 1,158 refugees from Gaza.

Israel has launched continuous air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-surprise attack, reportedly resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 24,762 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 62,108 others injured.