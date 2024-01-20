Law profs urge Belgium to intervene in genocide case against Israel at ICJ

At least 19 Belgian international law professors have urged the country to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In an open letter published on Thursday, January 18, in De Morgen, the professors emphasized that Belgium, as a member of the Genocide Convention, has a responsibility to take action when a serious risk of genocide arises.

It stated that Belgium like South Africa are obligated to prevent and punish genocide, and can fulfil this obligation by submitting a case to the ICJ.

The letter said Belgium’s intervention is expected to enhance its stance on preventing and prohibiting genocide, both in the present and future conflicts.

The professors added that intervention is needed to address the deliberate destruction of humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and Israeli actions demonstrating genocidal intent.

They argue that intervention before the ICJ’s judgment could help interpret Gaza’s situation as genocide, condemn humanitarian infrastructure destruction, and prevent future such acts.

Professors emphasized that intervening in Article 63 cases does not imply “taking sides” but aims to ensure the correct application and interpretation of the Genocide Convention.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ, saying that Israel was violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide signed in 1948 following the Holocaust during World War II.

ICJ held public hearings on Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12, for South Africa’s case that accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.