South Africa files genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice

South Africa has filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing it of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In an application to ICJ on Friday, December 29, South Africa said, “The acts and omissions by Israel complained of by South Africa are genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

South Africa considered that Israel, “particularly since October 7, 2023, has failed in its obligation to prevent genocide and to punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide, and has engaged, is engaging, and may continue to engage in acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa sought for International Court of Justice’s provisional measures to protect Palestinian rights and ensure Israel’s compliance with Genocide Convention obligations.

In response, Israel rejected South Africa’s lawsuit on Friday, saying that the complaint had ‘no legal basis’.

In a statement, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat said, “Israel rejects with disgust what it described as a blood conspiracy carried out by South Africa in its application submitted to the International Court of Justice.”

The ministry claimed that “South Africa’s argument lacks a factual and legal basis and constitutes cheap exploitation of the International Court of Justice.”

Israel called on the International Court of Justice and the international community to reject South Africa’s claims.

Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



South Africa's claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes a despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the Court.



On November 21, South Africa suspended its relations with Israel, in protest against its attacks in Gaza.

This was preceded by South Africa summoning its Israeli ambassador to consult on the attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, resulting in 21,507 martyrs 55,915 injuries, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel’s army has targeted civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, residential neighborhoods, ambulances, and mosques, resulting in the complete leveling of entire neighborhoods in the besieged enclave.