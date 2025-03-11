Telangana declares half-day schools from March 15; timings announced

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has announced half-day schools from March 15 as temperatures rise in Telangana.

It will be applicable to all primary, upper primary, and high schools.

Revised timings of half-day schools in Telangana

Government, government-aided, and private schools in Telangana will operate from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

In government schools, mid-day meals will be provided at 12:30 pm.

The decision was taken as temperatures in the state recently surpassed 40 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. In Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Asifnagar.

Apart from half-day, schools in Telangana are gearing up for the Holi holiday, which will be observed on March 14.

As the holiday for Holi has been declared a general holiday by the Telangana government, all educational institutions will remain closed on Friday.

Summer vacation

The half-day schools will continue till April 23, which is the last working day of the current academic year.

From April 24, there will be a break for summer vacation, which will continue till June 11.

For the new academic year, schools in Telangana will reopen on June 12.