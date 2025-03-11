IndiGo flight nearly hits another aircraft at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight narrowly escaped collision with another aircraft at Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), on Monday.

In order to prevent the potential collision, the airline’s flight aborted landing.

Details of the incident

As per the details of the incident, IndiGo flight 6E6973 with 150 passengers was gearing up for landing after getting clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials.

After the pilot initiated the hydraulic gears for touchdown, the ATC realized that another flight was taking off at the same time.

Alert pilots of the IndiGo flight aborted landing, thereby averting a major accident.

IndiGo flight remained airborne at Hyderabad airport

Following the incident, the flight remained airborne for ten minutes before finally landing successfully at the airport.

As the situation resulted in panic among passengers and officials, the successful landing of the IndiGo flight at Hyderabad airport was a relief for everyone.

Though passengers praised the alert pilots who averted the major accident, concerns are being raised about the ATC’s decision to allow the flight to land when another aircraft was taking off.