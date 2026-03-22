IMD Hyderabad forecasts two days of thunderstorm, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in view of expected thunderstorms for two days in Telangana.

The alert has been issued for all districts of the state.

Lightning expected

As per IMD Hyderabad, the state will also witness lightning along with squalls on March 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, as per Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the temperature in the state has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jayashankar district on Saturday, March 21.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, and Golkonda.

IMD forecasts haze along with thunderstorm in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast hazy conditions along with thunderstorms in the city till March 25.

It is forecast that hazy conditions will prevail in all zones, viz., Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally of the city in the morning hours.

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In view of the expected thunderstorms in all districts of the state, as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.