Telangana govt to distribute housing allocation letters on March 12

In this phase, 1292 beneficiaries, 794 men and 498 women, will receive housing allocation letters,

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 11th March 2025 10:51 pm IST
2BHK houses to come up in Rasoolpura, Hyderabad.
2BHK houses built under dignity housing scheme.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will distribute housing allocation letters to beneficiaries under the Telangana Housing Scheme on March 12 in Rangareddy and Dubbaka districts.

In this phase, 1292 beneficiaries, 794 men and 498 women, will receive housing allocation letters, while 240 individual, 177 men and 63 women, will be provided with rental housing agreements.

The initiative aims to enhance living conditions and provide safe and secure homes for underprivileged citizens.

The event will also include discussions on future phases of the housing initiative, in the presence of government officials and local representatives. The event will begin at 12:30 pm and will be attended by the chief minister of Telangana along with other dignitaries.

