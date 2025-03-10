UAE: Indian civil engineer wins luxury car in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old Indian civil engineer based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has won a luxury car — Range Rover Velar — in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

Babulingam Paul Thurai secured his prize in the 272nd draw after purchasing a Dream Car ticket for Dirham 150.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, India, Thurai has been living in Sharjah for the past nine years and has participated in the draw regularly for almost a decade.

“When I found out I had won, I was overwhelmed with happiness. It’s an incredible moment for me and my family. This win gives me a great sense of relief and hope,” he said.

Thurai plans to cash in the car prize money to settle financial commitments and secure his children’s future education.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Upcoming prizes

This March, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dirham 15 million grand prize. Additionally, 10 lucky winners will receive Dirham 50,000 each in a live draw on April 3.

Customers who purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between March 1 and March 25 will also qualify for the Big Win Contest, where four winners will be guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dirham 20,000 to Dirham 150,000. The selected winners’ names will be announced on the Big Ticket website on April 1.

March’s promotion also features the chance to win the luxurious Range Rover Velar. The lucky winner will be revealed on May 3.

Tickets are available online via the official Big Ticket website or at physical counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.