Ramzan 2025 in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr, missing fast amount announced

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fatwa Council has announced the unified value of Zakat Al Fitr (Eid Al Fitr charity) at Dirham 25 per person or an equivalent of 2.5 kg of rice.

Zakat is a mandatory charitable contribution required from all financially capable Muslims—men, women, and children—and can be given anytime from the first day of Ramzan until the morning of Eid Al Fitr, before the Eid prayer begins.

The council also clarified the fidyah (expiation) rules for those who miss their fasts for different reasons:

People who break fast intentionally – Dh 15 per day for 60 people (total: Dh 900) or 3.25 kg of wheat per person.

– Dh 15 per day for 60 people (total: Dh 900) or 3.25 kg of wheat per person. People who are unable to fast – Dh 15 per missed day or 3.25 kg of wheat.

– Dh 15 per missed day or 3.25 kg of wheat. If someone dies while having missed fasts – Dh 15 per day or 3.25 kg of wheat, to be paid by their family.

– Dh 15 per day or 3.25 kg of wheat, to be paid by their family. Delaying a makeup fast without a valid reason – Dh 15 per missed day or 3.25 kg of wheat.

– Dh 15 per missed day or 3.25 kg of wheat. If someone takes an oath during Ramzan – Dh 15 per person for 10 people (total: Dh 150) or 3.25 kg of wheat per person.

The Council has urged Muslims to fulfil their obligations promptly to ensure that donations reach those in need on time.