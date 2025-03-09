Dubai-based Indian businessman donates over Rs 2 crore for kidney patients

Dubai: The Dubai Charity Association has received a generous donation exceeding 1 million Dirhams (Rs 2,37,28,930) from Dubai-based Indian businessman Firoz Merchant, founder and chairman of Dubai’s Pure Gold Group, to support its dialysis programme for kidney patients.

This significant contribution underscores Merchant’s commitment to helping vulnerable individuals overcome health challenges and improve their quality of life.

In a post on Instagram, Khalid Al Olama, Board Member and General Secretary of the Dubai Charity Association, expressed deep appreciation for the donation, highlighting its impact on kidney patients.

“This support is not just a financial contribution; it reflects Pure Gold Group’s dedication to social responsibility and community welfare. We take great pride in our collaboration with the group and its continued support for humanitarian work in the UAE. This partnership allows us to expand healthcare services and reach more low-income patients.”

Firoz Merchant conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Charity Association for its unwavering dedication to humanitarian initiatives. He emphasised his strong belief that access to world-class medical care is a fundamental right for all.

“I am humbled to contribute to such a meaningful cause. Moreover, I take pride in my role in securing the release of nearly 22,000 prisoners across the UAE so far.”

Merchant’s philanthropic efforts continue to make a profound difference in the lives of underprivileged individuals, reinforcing his legacy of compassion and social responsibility.

Since 2008, through his ‘Forgotten Society’ initiative, Merchant has facilitated the release of over 20,000 prisoners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by settling their debts and providing airfare for their return home. In 2024 alone, he donated approximately Dh 1 million to secure the release of 900 prisoners ahead of Ramzan.

In 2017, he pledged an annual contribution of USD 130,790 to fund return tickets for expatriate prisoners released from UAE jails, enabling them to reunite with their families.